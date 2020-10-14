Vijay Sai accepts Lokesh claim, for a change

The Jaganmohan Reddy Government has not taken a proactive policy to attract industries by competing with the other State Governments. From the beginning, a war of words was going on between the Opposition TDP and the ruling YCP on the lack of much industrial development. Now, YCP MP Vijay Sai Reddy issued a counter to the latest attack by Nara Lokesh.

Interestingly, Vijay Sai agreed with the claim of Lokesh that the industrialists were running away from Andhra Pradesh since Jagan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister. But, the YCP MP gave a different twist to his statement. He said that it was true that all the bogus industrialists were shifting out of the State because of transparent and credible policies being pursued by the YCP Government.

Analysts say that with each passing day, the political debate in AP is becoming uglier and uglier. Instead of indulging in constructive criticism, the rival parties were stooping to personal level remarks and allegations.

Vijay Sai is seen as second or third in command next only to Jagan Reddy in the YCP power pyramid. Yet, he is talking as if all the industries brought during the previous regime were bogus. On the other hand, the Kia Motors is standing there as a robust industry which has survived political instability and selling its products successfully in the market everywhere.