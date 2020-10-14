Puri Jagannadh planning one more pan Indian film?

Sensational director Puri Jagannadh who directed many Telugu films in his career even directed straight Hindi movies. After the super success of Ismart Shankar, Puri is working with Vijay Devarakonda for a pan Indian film titled Fighter. The shoot of this film resumes next month and will release during summer next year. Puri is holding talks with Karan Johar to produce several pan Indian projects.

He is ready with an action thriller and is considering KGF star Yash for the movie. The film too will be a pan Indian project if everything goes as per the plan. The speculations are currently on but Puri Jagannadh is yet to approach Yash. Puri is giving final touches for the script and he is expected to meet Yash very soon.