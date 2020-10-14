Hyderabad rains disrupt Tollywood shoots

The heavy downpour of rains in the Telangana capital yesterday brought several shoots to a halt. All the outdoor shoots happening in and around Hyderabad have been called off yesterday and they will continue to be canceled for the next couple of days considering the weather conditions. There was huge waterlogging and flooding in the low lying regions of Hyderabad. Rajamouli pushed the schedules of RRR for next week considering the situations.

Ravi Teja’s Krack team too stopped the shoot and these pending episodes will be shoot at a later date. A set is constructed in Ramoji Film City for a song which will commence shoot soon. For the next three days, the shoot of Krack got canceled. Several filmmakers are worried about the common monsoon diseases that would spread because of heavy rains when coronavirus impact is on the peaks.

As of now, the filmmakers are extra cautious and decide to postpone the shoots till normalcy returns back in the city.