Samantha and Nandini Reddy project locked

Samantha Akkineni and Nandini Reddy worked for Oh Baby and the film ended up as a money-spinner at the box-office. There are a lot of speculations that the duo will team up again and Nandini Reddy is working on scripts currently. The latest update says that the project is locked. Ashwin Saravanan impressed Samantha with an interesting horror thriller and the project is all set to commence shoot after Dasara. But in a surprising move, Ashwin walked out of the project.

Nandini Reddy has been asked to take the responsibility for this pan Indian project. Nandini will direct Ashwin’s story and Sony Pictures India are the producers. The shoot commences from November and the necessary arrangements are made. Sony Pictures is in plans to make an official announcement very soon. Samantha is all excited to return back to the work almost after a year. She wrapped up the shoot of Jaanu last year.