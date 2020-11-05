Vijay Sai incredible comedy on Trump-Biden, Naidu-Lokesh

This time, YCP firebrand MP Vijay Sai Reddy has cracked an ultimate joke linking the US election results with the Andhra Pradesh political scene. He tweeted hilariously that Lagadapati Rajagopal has done a survey which has stated that the TDP has swept the US polls with 503 out of the total 538 electoral votes there. Lagadapati gave just 20 seats to Democrats and 15 to Republicans. So, it is a much greater landslide victory for the TDP than even what the Jagan Reddy regime got in the 2019 Assembly elections.

Vijay Sai did not stop his incredible comedy at that. He went on to say that both Donald Trump and Joe Biden were left dazzled and stunned at the unpredictable results. Both Trump and Biden immediately telephoned Chandrababu Naidu and expressed their surprise.

The comedy did not end there. Vijay Sai also attached the clipping of a newspaper report. It showed a photo of Nara Lokesh, and quoted him as saying that even in America, the Telugu Desam Party has come to power with a resounding victory. The YCP social media activists have started posting their creative comments against Naidu and Lokesh, which went along expected lines.

Now, the TDP leaders are wondering whether the American voters showed so much caste feeling towards Naidu. Vijay Sai usually links everything to caste but this time he chose to link it with the US election. The lowering political dialogue in AP is reaching to the next level apparently.

బ్రేకింగ్‌ న్యూస్‌:

చంద్రబాబుకు పోటాపోటీగా ట్రంప్, బైడెన్‌ ఫోన్లు. తమ ఎన్నికల కమిషన్‌ను, సుప్రీంకోర్టును ఎలా మేనేజ్‌ చేయాలనే అంశంపై సంప్రతింపులు. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) November 4, 2020