Hrithik Roshan in talks for a Hollywood spy thriller?

Bollywood Greek God Hrithik Roshan is one of the stylish actors of Indian cinema. His screen presence in action episodes is simply stunning. The actor thrilled his fans and the audience with his performance in War which raked huge money at the box-office. If the latest speculations are to be believed, Hrithik Roshan will soon be seen in an international spy thriller. The actor recently signed an agreement with US-based agency Gersh as per the reports coming from Bollywood circles.

The details about the film, the production house and the cast are kept under wraps. Hrithik Roshan will play one of the lead roles in this spy thriller. The audition process is completed recently through a virtual call. The recorded tapes of Hrithik Roshan are sent to the studio in Los Angeles a couple of weeks ago. Hrithik Roshan will soon start the shoot of Krrish 4 which starts rolling next year. If things fall in the right place, Hrithik Roshan will start shooting for his first international project from the end of 2021. A top Hollywood production house will produce this prestigious big-budget project.