Vijay Sai tells Modi: TDP plotted AP temple attacks

YCP complicated MP Vijay Sai Reddy represented his party at the All Party Meet held by Prime Minister Modi in Delhi ahead of the Parliament session. As expected, Vijay Sai used the occasion fully to pour out his party frustration on the Opposition TDP rather than seeking a better deal for AP.

Interestingly, the main issue raised by the YCP MP was about the temple attacks and the Ramatheertham incident that had brought national level focus on the AP law and order situation. Vijay Sai told the PM that the TDP leaders have plotted the temple desecrations. There was CCTV footage as evidence to show the TDP leaders’ involvement. Based on this, these TDP leaders should be given 20 years jail term each by bringing an amendment to IPC Section 295.

The other main demands included the shifting of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh to Kurnool and the permission for the Disha Act and also Special Category Status for AP.

In the past few months, scores of attacks took place on temples and chariots but no big breakthrough was achieved in the investigation. A handful of persons were arrested but there was no solid proof towards their guilt so far. The YCP blamed the TDP for these incidents but those remained political allegations without any proof or evidence.

Undoubtedly, Vijay Sai is making one more attempt to plead not guilty on behalf of his party in front of the BJP Delhi leaders with regard to the temple attacks.