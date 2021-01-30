Ravi Teja’s Khiladi joins summer race

Mass Maharaj Ravi Teja is shooting for his next film Khiladi. The shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace in Vizag currently. Ramesh Varma is the director and Meenakshi Chaudhary, Dimple Hayathi are the leading ladies. The makers of the film today announced that Khiladi will hit the screens on May 28th all over. Ravi Teja will be seen in a dual role in this high voltage action entertainer. Koneru Satyanarayana in association with Pen Studios is producing Khiladi. Devi Sri Prasad is on board as the music director. Ravi Teja is riding high with the super success of Krack that released for Sankranthi this year.

