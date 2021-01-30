Tentative release date for Balayya and Boyapati Project?

A heap of releases for the Telugu films are planned in the coming months. Most of the films that have completed shoot and that are under shoot announced their release dates in advance to avoid a clash with other films. Summer is packed with releases. It all started after SS Rajamouli announced the release date of RRR. Almost 20 Telugu films announced their release dates in the past 3-4 days. But there is no update from the team of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s next film that is directed by Boyapati Srinu.

This mass entertainer is high on expectations and the shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad. As per the update coming, the makers are keen to release this untitled project on May 28th. An official release date along with the title poster will be released very soon. Pragya Jaiswal is the leading lady and Miryala Ravindar Reddy is the producer of this big-budget mass entertainer.