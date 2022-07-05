Vijay Sethupathi to be part of Pushpa 2?

Vijay Sethupathi is enjoying immense star value and turned out to be the most wanted actor in recent days. The latest reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi has been approached by the makers of Pushpa 2 for a crucial role.

Vijay Sethupathi was initially part of Pushpa part 1 for the forest officer role, but due to his ongoing projects then, he was unable to adjust the dates and moved out. Now, Sukumar is clean on bringing him on board. He will be seen as a menacing antagonist and will try to destroy the empire of Pushparaj in the film.

Pushpa2 team protracted the post-production phase and planned to brisk up the work. As we reported earlier, the film is making on a whopping budget of Rs 400Cr. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers, they are not leaving any chances and trying to make the film a worthy watch.