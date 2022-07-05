Raghurama writes to KCR as CPRF suspends ASI, constable

Rebel MP K Raghurama Krishnam Raju wrote a letter to Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao alleging that Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Ravindra colluded with AP police against him. This is with reference to the MP’s security personnel from the CRPF thrashing an AP Intelligence wing constable the other day.

The CRPF had already placed an ASI K Ganga Ram, who is currently in the security wing of the MP, under suspension for beating the constable at the behest of the MP’s family members and staff. However, the MP alleged that the AP government had conspired to eliminate him and had conducted recce at his residence in Hyderabad in the past too.

The other day, some people were found moving suspiciously and were questioned by his security personnel. While others ran away, the MPs security personnel caught one person by name Subhani Basha, who claimed himself as a constable in the AP Intelligence Wing. However, the MP said that the constable did not provide his identification forcing them to hand him over to the Gachibowli police station in Hyderabad along with a complaint.

In contrast to these facts, the city police commissioner was trying to dilute the case and had forced the police to book cases against the CRPF personnel, the MP said. He also tried to remind KCR that Stephen Ravindra was sought by AP police on deputation in the past and felt that the IPS officer was helping the AP government now.

The MP requested the chief minister to do justice to him and also take stringent action against those who were conducting recce at his residence posing threat to him and his family members.

Meanwhile, the AP government said that the Intelligence Wing had posted its constables at the Gachibowli ISB gate in the event of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Telugu States. The AP government said that the MP’s men have kidnapped the constable, took away his Identification card and thrashed him. The constable too had filed a case against the MP’s family members and his security personnel.