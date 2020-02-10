Vijay Sethupathi’s roaring look from Uppena

After playing a crucial role in Syeraa, Tamil actor Vijay Sethupathi is essaying the role of the lead antagonist in Uppena that marks the debut of actor Vaisshnav Tej. The village-based romantic entertainer completed shoot and the makers unveiled the look of Vijay Sethupathi who plays Rayanam in the film. Dressed in traditional attire, Vijay Sethupathi is seen with a rough white beard and a shaped hair.

Vijay Sethupathi is paid a bomb for his role in Uppena. The film is hitting the screens on April 2nd. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Krithi Shetty is the heroine. Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music and background score for Uppena.