Vijayasai blocking Parliament debate on AP Council?

Union Minister Rajnath Singh held an all-party meeting to finalize the burning issues to be discussed in the Parliament. TDP Floor Leader Galla Jayadev asked for taking up debates on the AP Capital shifting and also AP Council Abolition. In a quick reaction, YCP MP Vijayasai Reddy objected to that, saying that the Capital related issues do not come under the purview of the Parliament.

Obviously, in Vijayasai opinion, the Capital issues are the sole concern of the state government concerned. The respective CM can do whatever he likes. Even more alarmingly, Vijayasai is suggesting that there is no need for discussing Council abolition in the Parliament. Does he mean that there is no need for Parliament to pass AP Council Abolition Act?

Apparently, Vijayasai would like to get Council abolition approved by Union Cabinet and then Parliament silently without any big debate. This way, the long laborious process of Parliamentary debates can be bypassed. The same happened when Parliament passed the AP Reorganization Act.

As an auditor, Vijayasai might have played with figures and numbers but that is not easy with Parliamentary traditions all the time. Ultimately, AP people are eagerly waiting to see whether Modi-Shah would side with Amaravati or not.