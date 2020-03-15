Vijayasai crosses all limits, abuses SEC Ramesh!

YSRCP Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy on Sunday crossed all the limits of decency and abused AP State Election Commissioner on caste lines. He termed SEC Nimmagadda Ramesh as more dangerous than the corona virus and also compared him with a dog.

He called Nimmagadda Ramesh as Naravari Ramesh to allege that Ramesh works as per the directions of Nara Chandrababu Naidu.

“Ramesh has been doing the same task akin to a dog made to sit on a golden throne, “ he said.

He breathed fire on the SEC for taking decisions unilaterally and postponing the local body elections without taking anyone in the government into confidence.

He sought to know whether he regards TDP alone is the political outfit but not the YSRCP.

As per the agenda of Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu the “yellow suicide squad member” and “caste fanatic” caste conducted himself, a fiery Vijayasai Reddy alleged.

He demanded the SEC to resign if he has any moral values. It would be better to call him “Naaravaari Gabbilam” (bat belonging to the family of Chandrababu Naidu).

Vijayasai threatened to move Supreme Court against Ramesh for favoring opposition TDP on caste lines.