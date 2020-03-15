Jagan accuses SEC of caste bias

AP CM Jaganmohan Reddy launched a bitter and shattering attack on State Election Commissioner N Ramesh Kumar following the postponement of local body elections. Jagan said that Ramesh Kumar has shown his caste bias in favour of the Telugu Desam Party. It is clear that Chandrababu Naidu brought his caste man as the State Election Commissioner in order to get favours in the elections.

Jagan accused SEC Ramesh Kumar of taking unilateral decisions without considering the disadvantages caused to the poor people. SEC has wrongfully denied the opportunity to distribute house sites pattas to 25 lakh poor families.

CM Jagan especially attacked Chandrababu Naidu for creating obstacles to the elections. As a result of election postponement, AP State will now lose thousands of crores of rupees because the failure to complete election process by March 31. Jagan vowed to expose the unholy links between SEC and the TDP who are bent upon disrupting the election process from the beginning. Jagan met and asked Governor to intervene and order for continuation of local polls.