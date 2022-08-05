Vijayasai moves private member bills on capital and media

YSR Congress member V Vijayasai Reddy on Friday moved two private member bills in Rajya Sabha, seeking amendments to the Press Council Act 1978 and the Constitution. While he wanted amendments to the Press Council Act to prevent fake news in the media, he proposed an amendment to the constitution to give powers to the states to decide on their capitals.

Vijayasai Reddy’s move comes in the backdrop of a section of the media in Andhra Pradesh heading a campaign against the YSR Congress and the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, on one side and the controversy over the three capitals proposal of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

Vijayasai Reddy said that Article 3 empowers the states to decide on their capitals. However, with the changing needs, he wanted an amendment to the constitution to add Article 3 A to give absolute powers to the states to have one or more capitals.

The YSR Congress-led state government is having the toughest time in moving forward on its plans to have three capitals in the state, leaving Amaravati as the legislative capital. In the light of these difficulties, Vijayasai Reddy wanted the Parliament to amend the constitution and give unquestionable powers to the states to decide on their capital.

He also tabled another private member bill seeking amendment to the Representation of the People Act 1951, facilitating the MPs and MLAs to cast their votes in the Presidential elections, even if they are arrested under any charges.

Vijayasai Reddy also tabled another private member bill seeking amendment to the Press Council of India Act to regulate the media. He wanted clear definition in the Act to classify the fake news and recommend stringent action against those who violate.