Vijayasai to Ramesh: Take responsibility for Corona deaths

YCP firebrand MP Vijay Sai Reddy once again targetted State Election Commissioner Ramesh Kumar. The MP made it clear to Ramesh Kumar that he would have to take all and sole responsibility if people die of the virus infections during the panchayat elections. The YCP leaders have been launching all out attacks on the SEC since the Supreme Court green signal for the elections in AP.

Ramesh Kumar has also been defending himself by holding press conferences. He has gently refuted the allegations made by Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy and others on the issue of unanimous elections and censure orders against the All India Officers.

However, Ramesh has not responded to Vijay Sai’s comments as these seemed to be more personal nature. On behalf of the SEC, TDP daring leader Chintakayala Ayyannapatrudu issued the counter to the YCP MP. Ayyanna asked Vijay Sai to explain whether Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy would take responsibility for all the death of over 7,000 victims of Coronavirus in the State till now. Going by Vijay Sai’s own logic, all these should be seen as the government murders.

The YCP is demanding the SEC to give Rs. 50 lakh compensation if any Covid death happens. The TDP asked if the Government would give the same compensation to all the 7,000 families who lost their dear ones.