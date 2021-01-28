Release date locked for Varun Tej’s Ghani

Mega Prince Varun Tej is shooting for a boxing drama that is titled Ghani. The movie’s release is delayed by a year due to the ongoing coronavirus and the shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace. Varun Tej allocated the entire February dates for the film and the majority of the pending shoot will be completed this month. Kiran Korrapati is making his directorial debut with Ghani and the latest news we hear is that Ghani will hit the screens on July 30th across the globe. The entire shoot of the film will be completed soon.

Saiee Manjrekar is the leading lady and Suniel Shetty, Upendra, Naveen Chandra will be seen in other important roles. Varun Tej is extensively trained under the supervision of expert boxers in USA and India before the actor commenced the shoot. Allu Bobby and Sidhu Mudda are the producers of Ghani which is high on expectations. An official announcement about the release date would be made soon.