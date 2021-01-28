Six big action stunts in Prabhas’ Salaar

Tollywood sensation Prabhas and Kannada sensational director Prashanth Neel are teaming up together for the first time for a high voltage action entertainer that is titled Salaar. The shoot of the film commences next week and the major portions of the shoot will take place in Hyderabad. As announced, the film will be high on action and Prashanth Neel planned six massive action episodes in the film apart from the climax portions of Salaar.

The entire crew of KGF is working for Salaar and the action episodes are designed recently by the stunt masters who worked for both the installments of KGF. One of the action episodes will be shot in Godavarikhani and the unit finalized the locations recently. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady and Hombale Films are the producers. Salaar is aimed for a pan Indian release in January 2022.