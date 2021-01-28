Ramesh upset with Jagan Govt for rejecting his vote

The ongoing ego battle between Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and State Election Commission Ramesh Kumar is taking curious twists. It has gone to a personal level as well. Now, Ramesh Kumar has started threatening to approach the court if the Government does not grant him his voting right in his native village.

The situation has gone to such an extent after Ramesh Kumar made a formal application for his vote in his native village Duggirala in Guntur district. The local Tehsildar simply rejected his application, saying that the SEC was not residing in the village. However, Ramesh Kumar said that he was having a house and lands and other property in the village. He has been frequently visiting the village as well. Moreover, it is not prohibited for a citizen to have a voting right in his native place though he is residing somewhere else for all practical purposes.

Despite several pleas, the Duggirala Tehsildar has refused to give vote to the State Election Commissioner. Eventually, the SEC has decided to approach the District Collector. If his plea is not considered at that level, then he will be approaching the court for getting his voting right.

Ramesh Kumar is eager to cast his vote this time in his native village. He has surrendered his vote in Hyderabad. Now, the AP SEC is left without a vote anywhere.