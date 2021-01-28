Pooja Hegde’s whopping remuneration for Acharya

Dusky and dazzling beauty Pooja Hegde is lined up with back to back projects. The actress hiked her fee and signed a bunch of Telugu, Hindi projects. She will be seen in a small role in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s next film Acharya and will be paired up beside Ram Charan in the film. The actress is reportedly charging Rs 1 crores for the small role and she allocated a week dates for the 20-minute role in Acharya.

The makers too signed the actress on board without any negotiations. Pooja will shoot for her portions in February along with Ram Charan. Kajal is paired up beside Chiranjeevi and the film is aimed for May 7th release. Manisharma is the music director and Matinee Entertainments are the producers. Koratala Siva is directing this social drama and the teaser of Acharya will be out tomorrow.