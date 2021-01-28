Why is Radhe Shyam teaser release canceled?

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is done with the shoot of Radhe Shyam and the film is gearing up for July release this year. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The movie’s teaser is reportedly planned for release for Sankranthi but the makers stood tight-lipped about the teaser release. Prabhas fans trolled the production house on social media as there was no update about the teaser of Radhe Shyam.

The real news is that Prabhas was not convinced with the teaser cut after which the plans of releasing the teaser were dropped. Prabhas asked the director to come up with one more teaser which may be out during the Valentine’s Day weekend. The work for the new teaser is currently on. The post-production work of Radhe Shyam is happening at a fast pace. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. Radhe Shyam is a romantic saga that is set in 1970s in the backdrop of Europe.