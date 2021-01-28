AP High Court to hear new petition against panchayat polls

One issue or another is constantly obstructing the AP panchayat polls. First, CM Jagan wanted the elections to be completed in March last year. His Government was thinking of shifting Capital after finishing the polls at that time. The State Election Commission postponed the elections because of Coronavirus in March last year. Now, after the Supreme Court gave the green signal, the panchayat polls were restarted.

But now, once again, another petition was filed before the High Court of Andhra Pradesh against the polls. A student named Akhila filed the petition seeking the court’s order to stay the elections. She took objection to continuing to hold the elections with over 3.6 lakh young people not getting their voting right. Her petition is coming up for hearing today. If the court stays the polls now, then Ramesh Kumar would have no chance to complete the poll during his tenure.

This problem arose because the SEC is holding the election based on the 2019 voter list. SEC Ramesh Kumar had to do this as the State Government officials could not furnish the latest 2021 voter list in time.

Rumours doing the roads say that some hidden forces are once again working overtime to postpone the election till after Ramesh Kumar retires in two months.