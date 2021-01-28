Official: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa Release Date

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is shooting for his next film Pushpa that is directed by Sukumar. The makers today announced that the film will hit the screens on August 13th across the globe in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages. Allu Arjun surprises in a never seen look with an axe in the released poster. He essays the role of a lorry driver in Pushpa.

Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and the shoot of the film is progressing in East Godavari district. Devi Sri Prasad is the music director and Mythri Movie Makers are the producers. The film is made on a budget of Rs 180 crores.