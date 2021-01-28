Amazon pays a bomb for Master early digital premiere

Vijay’s recent offering Master is raking decent money at the Tamil and Telugu box-office. The film’s streaming rights are picked up by Amazon Prime for a price of Rs 36 crores including all the languages. The film was planned to stream from February 12th but in a sudden surprise, the streaming is preponed and the film will be available from today night. The trade circles along with the audience are left in shock with the move.

Going into the news, Amazon Prime is said to have reportedly paid a whopping Rs 15.5 crores for the makers of Master for the early streaming. This would benefit the makers but the distributors and exhibitors are expected to lose decent revenues as the film will have a strong weekend. Master is a mass entertainer that is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and the film featured Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan in the lead roles.