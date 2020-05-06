Vijayasai variety twitter plea to NTR to punish Chandrababu

YSRCP’s complicated MP Vijayasai Reddy is very angry. Especially, after Chandrababu Naidu’s latest attack on J-tax collections, liquor commissions, sand mafia and all. Now, instead of directly hitting back at the TDP chief, the YSRCP MP chose a novel way to take his sweet revenge. This time, Vijayasai made a plea to the soul of TDP founder NT Rama Rao. He reminded NTR’s soul how Chandrababu Naidu has betrayed and backstabbed him, his pet scheme of total prohibition and also his NTR Trust Bhavan.

Vijayasai has accused Chandrababu of turning every crisis into opportunity. He said that Naidu has taken away collections during the time of cyclones in the previous regime. Finally, Vijayasai made his appeal to NTR, “Whichever world you may be in, take out our lash against the atrocities of your son-in-law”.

It is well known that YSRCP Number 2 leader makes surprise attacks whenever TDP leaders corner the ruling party. But usually, Vijayasai is known for his sarcastic and bitter personal attacks. This time, the MP has preferred to divert people’s attention in the name of NTR. Maybe it is a plan to create the impression that Jagan Reddy’s commitment is similar to NTR with regard to total prohibition. Whatever, the YSRCP leadership seems to be a little cautious considering all-round criticism of its latest liquor policies in the face of multiple problems being faced by poor and lower middle class families in view of Coronavirus lockdown.

ఎన్టీఆర్‌ను వెన్నుపోటు పొడిచారు. మద్య నిషేధాన్ని వెన్నుపోటు పొడిచారు. ఎన్టీఆర్‌ ట్రస్టును లాక్కున్నారు. సంక్షోభాలను అవకాశాలుగా మార్చుకున్నారు. తుఫాను బాధితులకు అంటూ కలెక్షన్లులాగి కోట్లు మింగేశారు… ఏ లోకంలో ఉన్నారోగానీ, ఎన్టీఆర్‌గారూ… మీ అల్లుడి అరాచకాల మీద ఇక కొరడా తీయండి! — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) May 6, 2020

తెలుగుదేశం నాయకులు, కార్యకర్తలు ఇప్పటికైనా నిజాలు తెలుసుకోవాలి. త్యాగాలు మీవి…భోగాలు వారివి! నాలుగు దశాబ్దాలుగా చంద్రబాబుకు పావులుగా ఉపయోగపడిన నాయకులూ, కార్యకర్తలూ నిలదీయండి. మీరిచ్చిన విరాళాలు ఎటు పోయాయని అడగండి. — Vijayasai Reddy V (@VSReddy_MP) May 6, 2020