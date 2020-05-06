Vijay Devarakonda’s Foundation helps out 8300 Families

Actor Vijay Devarakonda floated ‘Middle Class Fund’ through ‘The Devarakonda Foundation’ and is spending money to buy the food essentials for the families who are in need during this crisis of coronavirus. The actor soon received donations starting from Rs 500 to Rs 5 lakhs from various fans, industry circles and his well-wishers. The actor formed a team who worked on this and they started finalizing the families who are in need. They spent the amount in the right manner and are able to help 7000 families.

Vijay Devarakonda recently released a video explaining how he has been accountable for the people who donated big amounts. He even expressed his anger against a gossip portal who presented him in a bad light. In a couple of days after the incident, Vijay Devarakonda’s foundation received Rs 35 lakhs of fund in a single day. The total fund crossed Rs 1 crore and the foundation helped 8300 families till date. Till now, Rs 74,27,858 has been spent to buy the groceries for the needy informed Vijay Devarakonda.