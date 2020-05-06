Producers Guild coming with new rules to curb fake news

Tollywood actor Vijay Devarakonda expressed his anger against a gossip website which has been habitual of cooking fake stories. The issue turned big after several celebrities responded. It reached the Film Chamber and a discussion took place among the producers yesterday. The Producers Guild which has been controlling the advertisements for the television and news channels for their films is in plans to impose strict rules for the websites too. An amount of budget will be allocated for the websites in the coming future as ads before the release of their films.

All those who violate the rules and publish fake news, articles will not be eligible for getting the ads from the Producers Guild. A meeting with the Telugu PROs is planned by the Guild and it would take place soon after the lockdown gets lifted. The Producers Guild will also conduct a series of meetings with the producers and will collect all the suggestions after which the guidelines will be finalized and announced.