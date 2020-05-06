Anil Ravipudi completes scripting for F3

After F2 ended up as a super hit, the sequel has been announced. Right after completing his work for Sarileru Neekevvaru, Anil Ravipudi is well focused on the script work of F3. The talented director along with his team is busy working on the script from the past two months in his hometown. The latest update is that Anil Ravipudi completed the script work of the film and is now waiting for the lockdown to be lifted.

He will narrate the script to Venkatesh, Varun Tej after the lockdown. Anil and Dil Raju are also in plans to rope in another lead actor for the film which is kept as a surprise as of now. Tamannaah and Mehreen will reprise their role from the original. The casting process along with the pre-production work starts soon. The regular shoot of F3 commences after Venkatesh and Varun Tej complete their current commitments. Sri Venkateswara Creations are the producers and F3 releases next year.