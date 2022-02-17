Vijayashanthi faces setback in TS High Court!

Actress and senior BJP leader Vijayashathi received a jolt in the Telangana High Court on Thursday (today).

The court dismissed the petition filed by Vijayashanthi challenging the decision of KCR’s government in Telangana to auction government lands to raise funds.

It may be recalled that the KCR’s government auctioned government lands in Kokapet and Khanamet in 2021. The auction fetched nearly Rs 2,000 crore for TS government as each acre was bought for over Rs 50 crore on average in the auction by various real estate companies. The auction was conducted by HMDA and TSICC.

Vijayashanthi filed a petition challenging the auction of government lands arguing that if state governments auction lands, the future governments will be left with no government land allotments to public purposes in future like schools, hospitals etc.

The Telangana High Court which heard the petition said that the court cannot fault the government selling lands. It said there are no provisions in the law that state that selling lands by government is wrong.

But the court asked TS government to auction lands in a transparent manner through tenders, e-auction etc.

With this, TS government got a relief in this case.