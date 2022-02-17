Jagan gives new twist to Gautam Sawang issue!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is keeping everyone guessing about the future of IPS officer Gautam Sawang whom the CM sacked from DGP post two days ago and has been kept in waiting without giving any posting.

Jagan continues to give new twists to Gautam Sawang issue. The Jagan government on Thursday (today) gave ‘leaks’ to media stating that CM Jagan has decided to appoint Gautam Sawang as the chairman of APPSC (Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission).

However, the official orders in this regard are yet to be issue. Gautam Sawang still has 17 months service left as IPS officer.

If Gautam Sawang has to accept APPSC chairman post, he has to take voluntary retirement from IPS.

APPSC chairman post has a tenure of six years. The previous APPSC chairman Udaya Bhaskar, who was appointed by TDP government retired six months ago. The APPSC chairman post has been lying vacant since then.

Will Gautam Sawang agree to take VRS to IPS to become APPSC chairman is a big question.

In Telangana, IAS officer B.Janardhan Reddy took VRS in May 2021 to become TSPSC chairman.

Whether Gautam Sawang will follow Janardhan Reddy and take VRS remains to be seen.