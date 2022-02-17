Jagan, ministers likely to shift to Vizag after Ugadi?

Remember what YS Jagan told the film industry biggies? He told them that Vizag has the potential to become the growth engine for the whole of Andhra Pradesh. He told them that everyone should chip in and help Vizag develop in Andhra Pradesh. If one observes this, one would realise the importance that Jagan is according to Vizag city.

In fact, he told the film industry representatives that if one makes an effort for ten to 15 years, Vizag would grow into a major city in the country. Will YS Jagan stay behind in Tadepalli when he himself is asking everyone to focus on Vizag? If sources are to be believed, he is all set to move lock, stock and barrel to Vizag any time after Ugadi.

Highly placed sources said that YS Jagan has decided on a particular muhurtam, which is being kept a secret. Meanwhile, Jagan is also planning to table the three-capitals bill in the assembly. This time, he wants to ensure that there are no legal loopholes. Once this is done, Jagan is all set to shift to Vizag. Many of his ministers are also likely to follow suit.

If sources are to be believed, the officials have already inspected three buildings that could be used as the camp offices of the chief minister. He would chose one of these three buildings. Several ministers are also planning to move to Vizag, according to sources.