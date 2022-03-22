Vijay’s Beast to avert a clash with KGF: Chapter 2

Tamil Superstar Vijay is all set to test his luck with Beast, a stylish mass entertainer. Nelson is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. The film is planned for April 14th release across the globe. Kannada sensational film KGF: Chapter 2 is heading for a record release across all the languages on the same day and the expectations on the film are humongous. Beast will dominate KGF: Chapter 2 in Tamil Nadu but the film will face the heat in all the other territories.

The makers are now considering April 13th release date for Beast after considering the mighty craze of KGF: Chapter 2. An official announcement about the same will be made soon. Beast is made on a massive budget and the film is produced by Sun Pictures. The Telugu theatrical rights of Beast are sold out recently. The film was extensively shot in Chennai and Georgia. The released songs are chartbusters and Anirudh composed the music and background score.