Four TDP MLAs suspended for rest of the session

AP Assembly speaker Thammineni Sitharam had announced the suspension of four TDP MLAs for the rest of the budget session. The budget session, which began on March 9 is scheduled to conclude on March 25.

The suspended MLAs are Bendalam Ashok, Anagani Satyaprasad, Velagapudi Ramakrishna Prasad and Manthena Ramaraju for their unruly behaviour. The speaker said that the members have crossed all the limits of protest and were misbehaving, lowering the image of the House.

The Speaker had suspended five TDP MLAs from the session on March 15 for the rest of the session. They are K Atchannaidu, Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, Nimmala Ramanaidu, Payyavula Keshav and Dola Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu is not attending the session following his announcement that he would return to the House only as the chief minister. Since then, deputy floor leader K Atchennaidu was leading the party in the Assembly. With Atchennadu too suspended, Satyaprasad led the party in the House till Tuesday.

The TDP members in the two Houses have been holding protests against the hooch deaths in Jangareddigudem of West Godavari district since March 15. They have been asking for the resignation of the chief minister and also for discussion on the hooch tragedy in the State. However, the Speaker was disallowing the TDP’s request.

The TDP MLCs in the Legislative Council too are holding protests with Nara Lokesh taking the lead. Though former minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu is the party floor leader in the Legislative Council, Nara Lokesh and P Ashok Babu have been leading the party and they are also being suspended from the house every day.