Megastar working without Breaks

Megastar Chiranjeevi for the first time in his career is juggling between the sets of a bunch of projects. After completing Acharya, he commenced the shoot of God Father, Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s films. A crucial schedule of God Father got completed and crucial scenes on Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan are shot. Without taking any break, the new schedule of Bobby’s film will start today. The shoot will happen in Aluminium Factory and it is a night shoot.

Megastar flew down to Hyderabad last evening and he will resume the shoot of Bobby’s film from today without any break. After completing this schedule, Chiranjeevi will also resume the shoot of Bhola Shankar and will complete the shoot. Megastar’s film with Venky Kudumula will be launched officially in April and the regular shoot will follow. Chiranjeevi is also in talks for the remake of Bro Daddy and the project will be announced once the director gets finalized.