Vijay’s demand shocks South Indian Cinema

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is one actor who is quite consistent and improved his market with every film. His last film Bigil collected a theatrical share of Rs 150 crores in all the languages across the globe. He is busy with his next film Master which is slated for summer 2020 release. A Bollywood news daily reported that Vijay was approached by a Bollywood filmmaker for a pan Indian project. Vijay is said to have quoted Rs 100 crores for the project as remuneration excluding GST.

His team revealed that his market including theatrical and non-theatrical touched Rs 300 crores because of which he is charging Rs 100 crores for the film. With Bollywood Superstars charging huge and taking up the lion’s share in the profits, several Bollywood filmmakers are in hunt for South Indian stars who turned popular through the dubbing movies across television. Vijay enjoys a huge fan base across North Indian circles and his movies are raking huge TRPs on television.