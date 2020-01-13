What did Jagan, KCR discuss ‘secretly’ 2 hours in 6-hour meeting!

The meeting between Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his Telangana counterpart K Chandrasekhar Rao concluded in Pragathi Bhavan today after six hours.

The meeting between KCR and Jagan raised many a eyebrows as it was held for over six hours without the presence of any ministers or officials from both the states.

In these six hours, KCR and Jagan had one-to-one meeting for two hours.

Both the leaders were closeted inside a room in the Pragathi Bhavan for two hours while others waited outside.

Jagan was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Vijayasai Reddy and Lok Sabha member Mithun Reddy.

Both the YSRCP MPs were asked to stay outside when KCR and Jagan held one-to-one meeting.

KCR’s son KTR was also asked to wait outside along with YSRCP MPs.

This led to speculations over what transpired between KCR and Jagan for two hours.

TRS party sources said KCR and Jagan discussed mainly about shifting of AP executive capital from Amaravathi to Vizag .

KCR reportedly supported Jagan on shifting Amaravathi capital as any development of Amaravathi will only bring good name to Chandrababu Naidu and not Jagan and shifting of Amaravathi capital will erase the memories of Naidu from the people.

They also discussed on how to deal with BJP-led NDA government at the Centre as both PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah were cooperating with the Telugu States despite YSRCP and TRS adopting ‘friendly ties’ with the BJP.

They also discussed on what stand they should take on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens being planned by NDA government.