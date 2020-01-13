Kalyanram reveals an interesting fact about Entha Manchivaadavuraa

Nandamuri Kalyanram for the first time signed a family entertainer Entha Manchivaadavuraa. The film is carrying positive vibes and is hitting the screens during Sankranthi. Shatamanam Bhavathi fame Satish Vegesna is the director and Mehreen is the leading lady. Kalyanram during the film’s promotions revealed the reason behind signing Entha Manchivaadavuraa.

“One day my wife watched Shatamanam Bhavathi and came home. She wanted me to do a feel-good family entertainer instead of thrillers and commercial films. I promised her that I would sign a family entertainer if I find the right script. After hearing the script of Entha Manchivaadavuraa, I immediately signed the film” said Kalyanram. Bankrolled by Aditya Music and Sridevi Movies, Entha Manchivaadavuraa is hitting the screens on Wednesday.