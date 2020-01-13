Passport officials’ blow to AP Police on agitators passports

The Vijayawada Passport Office issued a media release stating that there would be no question of cancelling the passports of women who agitated for Amaravati Capital City. The passport office clarified that mere participation in civic agitations would not attract serious action like cancellation of passports. In such sensitive issues, just police recommendations will not be followed.

As per the passport act, there are separate rules and special procedures to cancel passports of individuals. A few days ago, the police have threatened to get the passports cancelled as the women agitators violated prohibitory orders under Section 144 and Police Act 30 in Vijayawada.

TDP MP Kesineni Nani has said that they will not keep silent if any passport of the 4000 women is cancelled. Nani expressed concern over the increasing mind games being played by the YCP government and AP Police to disturb the peaceful lives of the people.