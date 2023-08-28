Vijay’s son all set for Directorial Debut

Ilayathalapathy Vijay is one of the leading and highest-paid actors of Tamil cinema. The actor is inching his 50s and he is busy with multiple films. His son Jason Sanjay is all set to make his directorial debut very soon. Top production house Lyca Productions will bankroll his debut film and the makers made an official announcement for the same. The details about the first film of Jason Sanjay will be announced very soon.

