In commemoration of NTR’s centenary, the Central Government has released a special Rs.100 commemorative coin. The prestigious event took place at the Cultural Center of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Details as follows.

The Union Finance Department honored his centenary year by minting a special Rs.100 coin as a tribute to his remarkable contributions to society. During the ceremony, President Draupadi Murmu emphasized the significance of NTR in Indian cinema’s history. She lauded his multifaceted roles depicting characters from epics like Ramayana and Mahabharata, promoting the unity of humanity.

NTR‘s daughter and BJP AP State President, Purandeshwari, spoke about NTR’s achievements, emphasizing his pioneering efforts to empower women in property rights and establish a women’s university in Tirupati. The event witnessed the presence of esteemed personalities, including BJP National President JP Nadda, former minister Chandrababu Naidu, and Daggubati Venkateswara Rao. The gathering comprised NTR’s family members, close associates from film and political domains, and YCP MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju.