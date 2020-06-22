Vijaysai Reddy involved in Rs 307 crore scam, arrest him: Pattabhi Ram

TDP official spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram on Monday accused the Andhra Pradesh police of acting like a puppet in the hands of the ruling YSRCP.

The TDP leader told a TV channel that the Andhra Pradesh government was targeting him after he blew the lid on YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijaysai Reddy and P V Ramprasad Reddy’s involvement in Rs 307 crore corruption in purchase and maintenance of 108 ambulances.

Pattabhi Ram said instead of arresting Vijaysai Reddy and Ramprasad Reddy, the police had come to his house to harass him for exposing the misdeeds of YSRCP leaders. P V Ramaprasad Reddy, is the co-founder of Hyderabad-based Aurobindo Pharma Ltd, and Vijaysai Reddy’s son-in-law Rohit Reddy’s father.

Backed with evidence, TDP official spokesperson accused Vijaysai Reddy and Ramprasad Reddy of resorting to large-scale irregularities in purchase and maintenance of 108 ambulances. Further, Pattibhi Ram sought to know why the Jagan government had issued GO 116 on February 13, 2020, to give the contract of maintenance of 108 services to Ramprasad Reddy’s Aurobindo Foundation. The TDP spokesperson pointed out that the said GO was issued in violation of an existing contract with the BVG-UKSAS Emergency Medical Services.

He sought to know why the Jagan government was silent on the issue when the same government had shown over-enthusiasm in arresting Atchannaidu. The TDP spokesperson said while Atchannaidu was arrested even when there was no evidence to prove his involvement in the ESI scam, the government was turning a blind eye to the involvement of Vijaysai Reddy in the Rs 307 crore corruption scam in purchase and maintenance of 108 ambulances.

“In Atchannaidu’s case, there is no evidence. The government has arrested Atchnnaidu only based on a letter. The vigilance report did not mention his name in the ESI scam. I have at least seven GOs to show the involvement of Vijaysai Reddy in a massive scam in purchase and maintenance of 108 ambulances. The TDP government did not cancel previous agreements and allowed GVK to run 108 services till September 2016. After the agreement expired, a tender was invited in which BVG emerged as the lowest bidder. A contract was signed with BVG to maintain 108 services from December 13, 2017, to December 12, 2020, for a period of three years. However, the present government in a tearing hurry brought in GO116 to give the maintenance contract to Aurobindo. Why did this government cancel the contract with BVG and preferred Aurobindo which has no prior experience in this field. Why was GO 105 issued on 5.9.2019 to add 432 new ambulances through a finance arrangement? I am ready to send all the documentary evidence I have with me to the DGP’s office. Let this government order a probe into the whole affair,” Pattibhi Ram demanded.