Krishna And His Leela New Teaser: Fascinating

Siddhu Jonnalagadda of Guntur Talkies fame is coming up with yet another youthful entertainer Krishna And His Leela. The film’s teaser was released few months ago to good response. Today, a new teaser of the film is released to introduce us Krishna’s first love story with his ex-girlfriend.

Krishna’s first love is Shraddha Srinath who is a skilled Bharatanatyam dancer with many followers including Siddhu who initially ignores her for her average looks but starts adoring her the moment he sees her in Bharatanatyam outfit that is saree. The love story till the breakup is fascinating.

The film is directed by Ravikanth Perepu os Kshanam fame. Seerat Kapoor and Shalini Vadnikatti will be seen as other female leads in the youthful romantic entertainer which is gearing up for release soon.