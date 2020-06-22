Ileana has a shock for Nithiin?

Bollywood blockbuster Andhadhun is now being remade in several languages. Between huge competition, young actor Nithiin and Tagore Madhu acquired the remake rights of the film. Merlapaka Gandhi is on board to direct the project and it starts rolling next year once Nithiin is done with his current commitments. Tabu played a crucial role in the original and she was approached to reprise her role. The actress quoted huge remuneration after which Shilpa Shetty was finalized to play the role in Telugu.

The makers wanted an actress with South Indian touch and they approached Ileana who is a familiar face in Telugu. But the actress straightaway rejected the film. Ileana gained huge weight and was struggling for offers during the time. But the actress rejected the offer after she was not ready for roles with negative shades. Ileana now lost weight, got back to shape and is in plans to sign heroine roles. Hence she rejected Nithiin’s Andhadhun remake. The actress is currently in talks to play the female lead in Nagarjuna’s upcoming movie that will be directed by Praveen Sattaru.