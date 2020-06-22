No need to talk to Amrutha: RGV on ‘Murder’

The controversy surrounding the upcoming movie ‘Murder’ thickened with Ram Gopal Varma, RGV as he is popularly known, claiming that there was no need to take anyone’s permission to make films.

Talking to a TV channel, RGV said the movie ‘Murder’ was based on real life incident. Since there was ample coverage in the media, both print and electronic, he said the coverage was enough for him to make a movie. “I did not talk to Amrutha. However, my research on Murder comes from the news coverage about the incident in newspapers and TV channels. For me, the extensive coverage in the media is enough to make this movie,” he told a TV channel.

RGV said ‘Murder’ is based on the honour killing that took place in Telangana’s Miryalguda town in the year 2018. He said ‘Murder’ is based on the sensational murder of Pranay, and that he did not talk to Amrutha about his project. It may be noted that Amrutha and Pranay, who were in love since their school days, were married in January this year against the wishes of her father Maruthi Rao, a businessman who comes from an upper caste.

Pranay Kumar, 23, was hacked to death as he stepped out of a hospital in Miryalaguda in Nalgonda district along with his wife Amrutha Varshini. Maruthi Rao hatched the plot to eliminate Pranay with the help of Asgar Ali, Bari and Abdul Karim. At the time of Pranay’s murder, his wife Amrutha was pregnant.

Earlier, RGV tweeted about ‘Murder’, “This is going to be a heart wrenching story based on the Amrutha and Maruthi Rao saga of the DANGERS of a father LOVING a daughter too much…launching the poster of a SAD FATHER’s film on HAPPY FATHERS’ DAY #MURDERlove,” tweeted RGV as Ram Gopal Varma is popularly known.

“The non chemistrial chemistry between the Reel life and Real life Amrutha,Maruthi Rao MURDER saga aptly comes out in this picture where his obsessive possessiveness and her arrogant defiance both come out of OVERDRAWN LOVE #MURDERlove,” he stated in another tweet.