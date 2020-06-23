BJP soft stand continues on Jagan Police Rajyam?

From national level to state, all leaders of BJP asserted in the past that their party would wait and see for one year whether CM Jaganmohan Reddy will take pro-people decisions or not. Now, one year is over, but there is not a single word from the national level leadership. BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao comes before the people and makes lots of statements to rescue Jagan regime when it is caught in a crisis of credibility. Nowadays, when there is all-round attack on sand, land, mine, wine, Coronavirus kits, bleaching powder, 108 ambulances, etc, GVL or IYR Krishna Rao are not to be seen anywhere. Kanna Lakshminarayana, as AP unit president, is criticising hard but he does not matter a great deal in BJP overall set-up.

However, Union Minister Kishan Reddy has now come to AP to hold a virtual rally to mark one year completion of the Modi regime. He passed some serious comments saying Jagan Reddy is running a ‘Police Rajyam’ in the State. He simply said YCP rule is harassing everybody for expressing their opinions on social media as well. He held both Chandrababu Naidu and Jagan Reddy for spoiling the State with their corrupt rules.

At the same time, Kishan Reddy did not issue any tough warning to the AP regime. He did not make any mention of the CBI assets cases against Jagan Reddy. All other BJP leaders do not attack on illegal assets cases for obvious reasons. BJP is still taking pleasure while YCP is foisting cases and arresting TDP leaders. Only one or two instances were there when YCP attacked BJP leaders in local body elections. Otherwise, Jagan Reddy largely spared BJP from persecution. He also spared Jana Senani after he joined hands with BJP. Analysts cite this as a reason for BJP’s continuing soft stand on Jagan Reddy’s so-called Police Rajyam and his assets cases.