Vikram announces a sequel for Thangalaaan

Chiyaan Vikram worked on his looks and he spent a long time on Thangalaaan. The film had a pan-Indian release yesterday and Vikram, Malavika Mohanan promoted the film on all the platforms. PA Ranjith is the director of Thangalaaan. During the success meet of Thangalaaan, Vikram announced a sequel for the film. He said that he has discussed it with his team today before making an announcement on stage. The film’s success meet took place in Hyderabad this evening. The film’s leading lady Malavika Mohanan joined the sets of Prabhas’ Raja Saab and she attended the success meet post wrapping up the shoot.

Thangalaaan is an action adventure and it was under shoot for over years. The shoot happened in some of the extreme temperatures and Vikram underwent several transformations and he worked on his looks. More details about Thangalaaan 2 will be announced officially by the makers. Studio Green and Neelam Productions are the producers of Thangalaaan.