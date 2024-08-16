Bellamkonda Sreenivas to launch one more Film

Young Tollywood actor Bellamkonda Sreenivas has been busy with three films. He is juggling between the sets of Tyson Naidu, Ludheer’s film and an untitled film directed by Koushik. All these three films are currently in shooting mode and Tyson Naidu is 70 percent done with the shoot. Bellamkonda Sreenivas is committed to Nandhi fame Vijay Kanakamedala for a film and it is rumored to be the remake of Tamil blockbuster film Garudan.

The film will be launched officially on August 19th in a grand manner. Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nara Rohit and Manchu Manoj are said to be playing the lead roles in this untitled film. The regular shoot of the film will commence soon and a motion poster will be released. More details to be announced soon.