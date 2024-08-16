Independence Day Weekend is successfully Wasted

Pushpa 2: The Rule was initially slated for August 15th release and no other Telugu films dared to release during the holiday weekend. With the exit of Pushpa 2: The Rule, Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan, Ram’s Double iSmart, Vikram’s Thangalaan, Aay released over the long weekend. There were huge expectations on all these films and the betting is big as the Independence Day fell on Thursday. A decent and positive word of mouth can do wonders for any film over the holiday weekend. But the Independence Day Weekend for the year 2024 turned out to be worse and is a nightmare. Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan and Ram’s Double iSmart are badly rejected so that the films failed to register decent openings and footfalls all over.

The poor word of mouth killed both these films. Trade analysts and the distributors are surprised with the poor openings for Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart. Though both these films featured stars, the films did not report decent openings and they did not grow over the time. The second day numbers are quite poor and they hint that Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart are heading for massive disasters. All the parties involved will suffer huge losses. Aay received better response over Mr Bachchan and Double iSmart and the numbers for the film are growing. Vikram’s Thangalaan witnessed minimal growth across the Telugu states. In one word, the Independence Day weekend for the year 2024 is successfully wasted.