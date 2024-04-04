x
Sudha Reddy at surreal elegance of Schiaparell
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary as Barbie
Shraddha Kapoor in Stree 2 Styling
Tejaswi Madivada Styling
Milk: Health Benefits & Nutrition Facts
Diva’s Mirror Selfies
Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s Sparkling Nightway
Anikha surendran Stunning Looks
Pooja Hegde Birthdays in the wild
Regena Cassandrra MoodBoard
Ananya Panday In Lakme Fashion Week
Sania Mirza SoulFul Moments
Ishwarya menon latest photos
Flaxseed – Health Benefits
Oats and Oatmeal -Health Benefits
Heli Sizzling Photoshoot
Shraddha Srinath’s Egypt Holiday
Bhagyashri Borse admirable look
Sobhita Dhulipala Dressing Up For Her Style
Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Engagement Pics
Viral Now: Ajith’s accident video from Azerbaija

Tamil actor Ajith is busy with his upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi and the film releases soon. He shot for the film in Azerbaijan last year in October and November. While filming an action stunt, Ajith’s car lost control and toppled on the roadside. The film’s producers Lyca Productions released the filmed accident videos and they are now viral on social media. Ajith and Arav are spotted in the car when the accident took place. Ajith and Arav suffered minor injuries during this accident.

“Bravery knows no bounds! Witness Ajith Kumar’s fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double” posted Lyca Productions. Vidaa Muyarchi is an action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni and the film features Trisha as the leading lady. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Arav and Regina will be seen in other important roles. Anirudh is the music composer and Lyca Productions are the producers.

