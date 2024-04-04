Viral Now: Ajith’s accident video from Azerbaija

Spread the love

Tamil actor Ajith is busy with his upcoming film Vidaa Muyarchi and the film releases soon. He shot for the film in Azerbaijan last year in October and November. While filming an action stunt, Ajith’s car lost control and toppled on the roadside. The film’s producers Lyca Productions released the filmed accident videos and they are now viral on social media. Ajith and Arav are spotted in the car when the accident took place. Ajith and Arav suffered minor injuries during this accident.

“Bravery knows no bounds! Witness Ajith Kumar’s fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double” posted Lyca Productions. Vidaa Muyarchi is an action thriller directed by Magizh Thirumeni and the film features Trisha as the leading lady. Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Sarja, Arav and Regina will be seen in other important roles. Anirudh is the music composer and Lyca Productions are the producers.